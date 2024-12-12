E-commerce platform Worthy Cart debuts, targets Rs 20 crore revenue by 2025

New Delhi: AI-powered e-commerce platform Worthy Cart on Wednesday officially commenced operations with over 200 onboarded brands and projected a revenue target of Rs 20 crore in CY25.

The marketplace, which follows a 4-step validation process to list products, is targeting a pre-series A round of USD 10 million in the coming months, according to a company statement.

"Leveraging the rapid growth of the beauty and wellness sectors, it aims to scale its business through B2B and B2C channels as well, with a first-year revenue target of Rs 20 crore," it said.

The Gurgaon-headquartered firm has also set eyes on broadening its reach into the physical retail market by the end of the year with stores, which will also function as customer experience centres.

"The company aims to establish 100 such stores over the next three years, with a particular focus on Tier 2 cities," the statement said.

Worthy Cart has over 214 onboarded brands and more than 800 products.

To offer shoppers the best and safest beauty and wellness products, Worthy Cart follows a 4-step product validation system that includes decoding ingredients, physical examination, verifying legal compliance, and quality checking, company co-founder Sonya Sahni said.