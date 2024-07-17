DViO launches specialised vertical for businesses centred on sustainable solutions

New Delhi: DViO has introduced a new speciality vertical aimed at scaling companies committed to sustainability and net-zero goals. This vertical focuses on e-mobility, sustainable fashion, and recycle-management industries.

DViO has marked the launch of this vertical with its first win: partnering with Attero, the lithium-ion battery and e-waste recycling company.

As part of this partnership, DViO will develop and execute a digital growth strategy for Attero, aiming to create awareness about its technology and how it contributes to Attero being one of the leading urban green metal miners.

The strategy will also focus on scaling its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and ITAD services, creating demand for green metal, e-waste acquisition from both corporate entities and end consumers, and promoting lithium-ion battery recycling and the demand for its recycled materials.

"At Attero, our goal goes beyond business—it's about pioneering a sustainable future. We champion the circular economy, ensuring resources are reused responsibly. Our commitment to EPR compliance sets industry standards, driving environmental stewardship. By enhancing our brand visibility through our strategic partnership with DViO, we aim to inspire others to join us in innovating, recycling, and leading the charge towards a greener tomorrow,” Mayank Sinha, Head of Marketing and Selsmart (Direct to Consumer Business).

"We're excited to partner with Attero in their sustainability and e-waste recycling mission," said DViO Founder & CEO Sowmya Iyer. "At DViO, we believe digital innovation can drive positive change. Our comprehensive strategy will not only help Attero reach its objective but also set a new benchmark for sustainable industry practices. This collaboration is a significant step towards a greener future, and we're proud to support Attero in becoming the world's leading urban green metal miner. DViO's entry into the carbon-conscious market reflects our commitment to partnering with sustainable businesses for long-term success."