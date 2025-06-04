Dushyant Panda takes over as VP, Marketing at Razorpay

New Delhi: Dushyant Panda has taken on the role of Vice President, Marketing at Razorpay, according to a recent update he shared on LinkedIn.

He wrote, “Thrilled to step into the role… Grateful for a team that inspires, a culture that raises the bar, and people who make the ride worth it,”

Panda has been with Razorpay for over four years and previously served as Senior Director, overseeing central and payments marketing as well as leading the SME business. His responsibilities included managing the brand narrative, product marketing, digital growth, and performance marketing across key business units such as Payments, Platform, Engage, and POS.

Between October 2021 and June 2023, he was Director of Marketing and Head of Business for Razorpay’s emerging business segment, where he led marketing for Payments and Capital while also owning the P&L and revenue targets for the SME vertical.

Earlier in his career, he worked at NestAway Technologies in several marketing roles, eventually becoming Head of Marketing. He also served as a marketing and brand research consultant at Kadence International in Jakarta and interned with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Panda holds an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from IIM Raipur, where he was a gold medallist, and also studied at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management.