Duolingo English Test appoints Abhinav Kohli as Sr. Marketing Manager

Delhi: The Duolingo English Test (DET) has announced the appointment of Abhinav Kohli as Senior Marketing Manager for India.

Kohli brings over 18 years of strategic marketing experience, having driven brand awareness and consumer engagement for companies like Glance, Netflix, and Star Sports.

Before joining DET, Kohli served as Senior Marketing Manager at Glance, where he led consumer-facing campaigns on products and with partner brands to build the brand and increase awareness in India.

As part of the first marketing team at Netflix in India, he played a role in crafting the go-to-market strategy, focusing on Indian original content to grow the subscriber base. At Star Sports, he was instrumental in driving audience growth for events like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and ICC Champions Trophy.

He has also done international marketing work at SportAccord (GAISF) and the International Judo Federation. Kohli began his career as a TV journalist and holds a master’s degree in sports management from AISTS in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Commenting on Kohli’s appointment, Tara Kapur, Marketing Head for India at Duolingo English Test, said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhinav to our team. For us, India remains at the heart of our growth strategy, and we have seen Y-o-Y growth from test-takers beyond just urban centers, reaching students in smaller cities and towns, including those in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Abhinav’s passion for driving meaningful engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to make English proficiency testing accessible and affordable to students across the country.”

Kohli, Senior Marketing Manager, Duolingo English Test, said “I’m thrilled to join the DET team at such an exciting time. The Duolingo English Test puts students first, making English proficiency testing more accessible through its digital-first approach. As an international student from India a decade ago, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges students face when aiming to study abroad. I am looking forward to working closely with the student community while leaning upon my personal experiences and building the DET as an ally to every student aspiring to study abroad.”