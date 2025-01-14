Dunzo app and website down amid mass employee exodus

New Delhi: Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo faced disruption, with both its app and website experiencing outages.

This comes at a time when the company is reportedly grappling with an employee exodus, further compounding its operational challenges.

The Dunzo website has been displaying an error message stating, “{“error”: Something went wrong.”},” while the mobile app shows, “Something doesn’t seem right.” New users are unable to sign up, and existing users have reported difficulties in accessing services.

According to sources close to the startup, the technical issues are linked to a broader crisis within Dunzo, where the majority of its workforce has reportedly left. The departure of co-founder Kabeer Biswas to join Flipkart Minutes has been a significant blow, leaving the company with a skeleton crew.

Dunzo's troubles have been brewing for some time, with the company having undergone multiple rounds of layoffs in 2023 and 2024, reducing its workforce to a mere 50 employees in core operational teams.

Dunzo has not issued an official statement regarding the technical issues or the employee exits at the time of this report.