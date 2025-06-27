DS Group aims to make Pulse a Rs 1,000-crore brand by FY27

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG firm Dharampal Satyapal Group expects its Pulse candy to become a Rs 1,000-crore brand in the next two years, having crossed the Rs 750-crore mark in FY25, according to its Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

Dharampal Satyapal (DS) group plans to develop Pulse candy into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering by moving into adjacent product categories, new formats, and introducing regional flavors, having already made it a leading Indian ethnic confectionery brand Kumar told PTI.

In 2024-25, Pulse candy sold 750 crore units priced at Re 1 each translating into a revenue of Rs 750 crore.

"We are the largest player of hard-boiled candy in the country with a market share of 19%, growing at 15% CAGR in the last three years, at a time when the industry growth in the overall hard-boiled candy segment is 9%," Kumar said.

The Indian hard boiled candy market size is estimated to be around Rs 4,000 crore.

Asked when the group expects Pulse candy to become a Rs 1,000-crore brand, he said, "Very soon, in one and a half to two years... We have been growing at 15% and with that sort of growth, we can reach the Rs 1,000-crore mark very soon..." Since its launch in 2015, in the last nine years, it has been the largest hard-boiled candy brand, Kumar said.

On the way forward, he said the group's vision for Pulse is to evolve it into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering.

"We plan to achieve this by strategically moving into adjacent product categories, exploring innovative new formats, and capitalising on the rich tapestry of regional flavors," he said.

The group will continue its consistent focus on brand building, enhanced consumer engagement, and achieving deeper market penetration to maintain its leadership position.

"We're aggressively pursuing both domestic and international markets for expansion," Kumar said, adding that on the domestic front the group is "leveraging our robust distribution network that has a reach of over 35 lakh outlets across India".