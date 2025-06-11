DriveX Mobility appoints Vipin Yadav as Vice President and Head of Marketing

New Delhi: DriveX Mobility, a subsidiary of TVS Motor Company operating in the pre-owned two-wheeler segment, has appointed Vipin Yadav as Vice President and Head of Marketing. Yadav brings over 17 years of experience across a range of consumer-facing brands.

Prior to joining DriveX, he was Marketing Director at Hisense India and previously led marketing for Toshiba TV. His earlier experience includes over seven years at OPPO India, where he held senior leadership roles and contributed to the brand’s growth and market positioning.

At DriveX, Yadav will oversee brand and go-to-market strategy, digital initiatives, and customer engagement, as the company looks to strengthen its presence and expand nationally.

“This is an incredible opportunity to shape the future of pre-owned two-wheelers,” Yadav said. “We’re not just redefining the category—we’re building a brand anchored in innovation, trust, and putting customers first. My focus will be on driving impact through authentic, insight-led marketing that resonates deeply and delivers real value.”

He has participated in marketing forums and jury panels and has shared his expertise with students at institutions such as IIT Delhi and Symbiosis Pune.

Commenting on the appointment, Narain Karthikeyan, Founder & Director at DriveX, said, “We’re thrilled to have Vipin on board. He brings a sharp understanding of the Indian consumer and the ability to turn insights into strong brand actions. As we grow our footprint and continue to innovate, Vipin’s leadership will help us connect more deeply with our customers.”

Yadav holds an MBA in Marketing from the International Management Institute, Europe, and the Indian Institute of Planning & Management, along with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Delhi.