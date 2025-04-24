Dreame Technology names Kriti Sanon as first Indian brand ambassador

New Delhi: Dreame Technology, a home technology appliances company, has announced actress Kriti Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador.

The partnership is crucial as the company intends to enhance its footprint in India.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India, said, "We are extremely delighted to welcome Sanon into the Dreame family. Her keen interest in technology and forward-thinking mindset align with our vision of redefining Indian homes through intelligent solutions and products. As we continue to introduce cutting-edge innovations in India, her association will reinforce Dreame as the preferred choice for those who appreciate smart living and superior performance. India is an integral part of Dreame's global expansion strategy - it represents a high-growth market, driven by an evolving consumer base increasingly embracing modern, technology-first lifestyles."

As the face for Dreame, Sanon will champion the brand’s range of home cleaning appliances and grooming products. This includes robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums and grooming products.

Sanon said, "I am excited to be a part of Dreame Technology, a brand that resonates with my philosophy of blending innovation with convenience. My lifestyle is fast-paced, and having smart solutions that take care of everyday tasks makes all the difference. With Dreame’s smart cleaning and personal care appliances, I can focus on what truly matters while the technology handles the rest."

As the face for Dreame, Sanon will be featured in digital, print, and TVC campaigns.