Dreame India appoints Manu Sharma as MD for India operations

Delhi: Dreame Technology, a global smart home appliance brand, has announced the appointment of Manu Sharma as Managing Director for its India operations.

In this leadership role, Sharma will be responsible for developing and executing strategic initiatives to drive Dreame's growth and establish a brand presence in the Indian market. He will also oversee Dreame’s regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations as well as building a team in India.

Sharma brings over 25+ years of experience in the consumer electronics industry. Previously, he held leadership positions at Nothing India (Vice-President and General Manager) and Samsung India (Vice-President and Head of Product Strategy), where he played a role in developing and implementing successful go-to-market strategies. Prior to that, he also had a 12-year stint at Hewlett-Packard across business roles.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Sharma said, "I am excited to lead Dreame’s India business and I look forward to working with the team to build Dreame's brand presence, operational capabilities and deliver innovative products that resonate with our consumers."