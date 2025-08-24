Dream11 withdraws as Team India’s Title Sponsor ahead of Asia Cup 2025

New Delhi: Just weeks before the Asia Cup 2025, fantasy sports platform Dream11 has reportedly backed out as the lead sponsor of the Indian men’s cricket team.
The decision comes in the wake of the Indian Parliament’s passage of the ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real-money gaming platforms, including fantasy sports services like Dream11.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Dream11 have not yet issued official statements confirming the withdrawal. However, sources indicate that Dream11 is unwilling to continue its sponsorship deal, valued at Rs 358 crore, which was signed in 2023 and included Rs 3 crore per home match and Rs 1 crore per away game.
The new legislation, which imposes strict penalties, including up to three years in prison or fines of Rs 1 crore for violations, has disrupted the operations of real-money gaming platforms, prompting Dream11’s exit.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia emphasised the board’s commitment to adhering to national regulations, stating, “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that the central government frames.”
With the Asia Cup set to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, the BCCI will now have to secure a new title sponsor.
The board is expected to invite fresh bids for jersey sponsorship rights, but if no deal is finalised in time, Team India may take the field without a lead sponsor for the tournament.
Adding to the complexity, jerseys featuring Dream11’s logo have already been printed for the Asia Cup but will not be used due to the sponsorship withdrawal.
As the BCCI navigates this transition, the focus will also shift to how Dream11’s parent company, Dream Sports, adapts to the new regulatory environment. Reports indicate the company is pivoting to other ventures, including a new personal finance app, ‘Dream Money’, and its other verticals like FanCode and DreamSetGo, as it seeks to mitigate the impact of the gaming ban.