Dream11 turns to brand partnerships as RMG ban ends core business

New Delhi: Dream11 has pivoted to a free-to-play model backed by advertising and sponsorships following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which imposed a blanket ban on real-money gaming (RMG) in India.

The new legislation, passed by both houses of Parliament in August 2025, prohibits all forms of online games involving monetary stakes, including fantasy sports, poker, and rummy. Violators face severe penalties, including up to three years in prison and fines of up to Rs 1 crore.

The ban has effectively dismantled Dream11’s core business, which relied on paid fantasy contests for over 90% of its revenue, amounting to Rs 9,600 crore in FY24, largely driven by engagement during the men’s cricket World Cup.

Dream11 has shifted its model to a free-to-play format, letting fans join daily contests where prizes are backed by brand partners. The move gives marketers a chance to embed themselves directly into the cricket experience rather than staying on the sidelines with conventional ads. Brands become part of the action, ensuring stronger recall and measurable engagement.

As per news reports, early adopters of this approach include Swiggy, Astrotalk, and Tata Neu, all keen to tap into Dream11’s youth-heavy user base, where nearly 70% fall between 18 and 35, and another quarter are aged 35 to 60.

Earlier, despite the financial hit due to the ban, Jain said that Dream11 will not resort to layoffs. The company plans to redeploy its 500 engineers to develop new sports-focused products, including AI-driven innovations, and explore global markets.

Other platforms like Mobile Premier League (MPL), Winzo, and Zupee have also scaled back or shut down RMG operations, with some exploring new models like short-format video platforms or international expansion.

The ban’s ripple effects are significant, with the industry’s Rs 10,000 crore annual advertising spend expected to vanish, impacting broadcasters, smaller T20 leagues, and even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which terminated Dream11’s $44 million title sponsorship deal for the Indian cricket team.

Dream Sports is also leaning on its other verticals, FanCode, a digital sports streaming platform; DreamSetGo, a sports travel service; and Dream Money, a new wealth-tech venture offering investment products like SIPs and fixed deposits.

With sufficient cash reserves to sustain operations for several years, Dream11 is betting on its massive user base and brand loyalty to navigate this challenging transition. However, the long-term success of its advertising-driven model and global aspirations will depend on its ability to maintain user engagement and attract consistent brand partnerships in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.