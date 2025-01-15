New Delhi: Dr. Bhaskar Das was a force of nature – a whirlwind of energy, enthusiasm, and unwavering commitment. His presence was electric, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he encountered. For me, he was more than a professional peer; he was a mentor, a guide, and a cherished friend who profoundly shaped my career and my journey within the advertising industry.

I owe a deep debt of gratitude to Bhaskar Da, both personally and professionally. As the head of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL) and The Times of India, he provided invaluable support. More importantly, he introduced me to the world of industry associations and cultivated my leadership within them. My involvement began with his encouragement and flourished under his guidance.

Bhaskar Da possessed an uncanny ability to recognise potential and provide the right platform for growth. He believed in me deeply, even when it was unconventional.

He championed my appointment as President of AdClub, defying expectations and propelling my ascent within the industry. He consistently entrusted me with leadership roles in various associations, fostering a passion that continues to drive me today.

Every time I've received a Lifetime Achievement Award, I've acknowledged his instrumental role in my success. He was my unwavering guide, his energy for industry causes was boundless.

Even after 17 years on The Advertising Club Mumbai's Mancom, his passion remained undiminished. He insisted I remain on the committee, his enthusiasm infectious and his determination unwavering.

One of his most significant contributions was uniting Goafest and AdClub's awards, a monumental achievement at the time.

The Indian advertising industry was divided, with two rivalling festivals and strong resistance to consolidation. However, Bhaskar Da, with characteristic generosity and alongside Madhukar Kamath, spearheaded this crucial initiative.

He would often begin conversations with his signature line: "I am a Daas, I am your Daas." This humility, combined with his infectious enthusiasm, broke down even the most resistant barriers. He made everyone feel valued and respected, fostering a sense of camaraderie and collaboration.

The unification of these festivals transcended the creation of a single event. It symbolized a crucial shift, fostering unity and collaboration within an industry often plagued by internal divisions.

The grief is profound. His absence leaves an irreplaceable void. As we mourn his loss, I cherish the countless memories of our shared journeys.

His legacy extends beyond his professional achievements; it lies in the positive impact he had on countless individuals, the opportunities he created, and the joy he brought to every interaction.

Bhaskar Da, you will be deeply missed. Your contribution to the industry will forever be remembered, and your legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, my friend. You were, and always will be, a guiding light.