Dori Media Group opens first sales office in India

New Delhi: Dori Media Group (DMG) has opened its first sales office in India, it was announced today by Nadav Palti, CEO and President of Dori Media Group.

Devdatta Potnis, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the Indian media content industry, will lead Dori’s sales operations out of Mumbai, India.

Potnis most recently served as CEO of Animeta, an India-based Gen AI tech startup and he previously was Chief Growth Officer at India and Singapore-based animation studio Cosmos-Maya, where he played a role in leading the company’s sales of more than 25 TV series.

Dori’s new India office joins the company’s other global outposts, which include Israel, Spain, Switzerland and Argentina.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Devdatta’s tremendous industry experience joining our team at Dori Media and helping us further expand our global sales reach,” said Palti. “We’ve been successfully selling content in India for years now and the dynamic growth that we’ve seen in that marketplace recently made it a no-brainer for us to open an office in Mumbai.”



Potnis added, “Dori Media has a world-class catalogue of programming and produces and distributes many of the top hits in our industry, series often filled with powerful human emotions that resonate with audiences and win hearts globally, including here in India. So, I am really excited to be joining the team to help the company further grow its presence in India.”

Potnis joins Dori Media with experience across multiple sectors of the media industry, including production, finance, marketing and development. Prior to joining Cosmos-Maya, Potnis served as Chief Manager, Marketing and Communications, for Reliance Media Works.

He’s also been Associate Vice-President, Marketing at Balaji Motion Pictures and Head of Sales and Marketing for Maya Digital Studios.

Earlier this year, Dori Media announced it was selling the new Spanish-language episodes of Lalola, which debuted in February on ViX, as well as the series’ format rights to global territories outside of Latin America and the U.S. Lalola, which is produced by Dori Media International, is a modern-day remake of the International Emmy-nominated romantic comedy that originally aired in 2008-2009.

Dori Media also recently announced the opening of sales for two of its new action-drama series, Amia and Indal. Amia, which was filmed in Uruguay and Argentina, was inspired by the terror attacks of 1992 on the Israeli embassy and 1994 against the Argentinian Jewish community. Indal is an action-packed series that follows the kidnapping of a police officer by a group of Ethiopian Israeli youth.