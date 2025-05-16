Doorva Bahuguna joins Keenai as Global Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Keenai, a wealth-tech company backed by Lighthouse Canton, announced key leadership appointments as part of its global expansion strategy. Doorva Bahuguna has joined the company as Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), bringing 22 years of experience in marketing, strategy, sales and leadership roles.

At Keenai, Bahuguna will lead global marketing efforts, with a focus on brand development, customer engagement, and growth.

Before joining Keenai, Doorva Bahuguna worked as a Quantum CXO on strategic projects for clients like Rajasthan Royals, Viacom18, and Dalmia Group across sectors including BFSI, retail, and healthcare.

In the past, she has also worked at Star India, SodaStream India, Walmart India and HT Media.

Ujjwal Ankur has been appointed Managing Director and Global Chief Operating Officer (COO). He is the founder of Tickertape, a digital platform for Indian equities and mutual funds, and has held leadership roles at CRED, Slice, Edelweiss, and WealthPack (acquired by Edelweiss). At Keenai, he will oversee global operations and support the scaling of its digital wealth platform.

These appointments are part of Keenai’s broader plan to strengthen its leadership team as it expands across markets and seeks to improve its product offerings for wealth owners, advisors, and institutions.