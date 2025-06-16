Dolly Chaiwala not our brand ambassador: TATA Starbucks issues clarification

New Delhi: TATA Starbucks has issued an official clarification stating that the company has not appointed any brand ambassador in India, following recent social media speculation suggesting otherwise.

The clarification was posted on the company’s official LinkedIn account after a meme featuring Dolly Chaiwala, popularly known for his viral tea-serving videos, began circulating online. The meme was misconstrued by several users as a formal endorsement or campaign launched by the brand.

In its post, the company said, “We have noted recent social media posts suggesting that TATA Starbucks has appointed an official brand ambassador. We would like to clarify that TATA Starbucks does not have any official brand ambassadors in India. Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala.”

Addressing the origin of the confusion, the company stated, “A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign.”

TATA Starbucks concluded the statement by reaffirming its communication standards:

“Starbucks is committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity and we value the trust of our customers and communities.”

See the Linkedin post: