DMart's parent company, Avenue Supermarts, appoints Unilever's Anshul Asawa as CEO

New Delhi: Avenue Supermarts, the company behind the retail chain DMart, has announced the appointment of Anshul Asawa as its new CEO Designate, effective from March 15, 2025.

Asawa will succeed Neville Noronha, who will step down from his role as Managing Director and CEO in January 2026.

Anshul Asawa, an alumnus of IIT Roorkee and IIM Lucknow, has a wealth of experience from his 30-year career at Unilever.

Currently, he holds the position of Country Head of Unilever in Thailand and General Manager for the Home Care business unit in Greater Asia.

His background spans key leadership roles in sales, marketing, and distribution across India, Asia, and Europe.

"After more than two decades of exceptional leadership and a glorious tenure at the helm of the business, Neville has chosen not to extend his contract. The Board of Directors honours his decision and expresses profound gratitude for his extraordinary contribution to the company," stated Avenue Supermarts in a press statement.