District App, The Local Talk launch branding campaign in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

New Delhi: District App has launched an off-screen cinema branding campaign across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in collaboration with The Local Talk, an integrated media agency.

The campaign spans 40 cities, 60 cinemas, and 100+ sites.

“Cinema has always been a powerful medium of mass engagement. For a ticketing platform like District, the cinema setting naturally aligns with their brand promise. This campaign ensures the brand is present exactly where the action begins—at the box office,” said Anil Soni, Director, The Local Talk.