Disney Consumer Products teams with brands for collection inspired by Marvel’s ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

New Delhi: To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, Disney Consumer Products India has collaborated with 25 brands across apparel, accessories, food and beverage, and technology to launch an array of themed merchandise locally. These brands include Adidas, boAt, Coca-Cola, Myntra, NESTLÉ POLO, The Souled Store, Wrogn and more.

Priya Nijhara, Director, Disney Consumer Products, India, said, “Deadpool’s refreshing charisma and irreverent humour has amassed formidable fandom in India, particularly with the Gen Z audience. This reflects Marvel's enduring relevance today and fuels our excitement as we join forces with exceptional brands to roll out an expansive line of Deadpool and Wolverine themed products in celebration of the movie release."

The merchandise include:

Coca-Cola has launched limited-edition Coca-Cola cans and bottles featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, including 32 Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe. Illustrated with a balance of white, red, and black tones, each can is scannable and brings the character to life through an AR extension.

NESTLÉ POLO features Deadpool’s persona on three limited-edition packs that fans can scan for a chance to win branded merchandise. The new red and black packaging debuted in India, and it embodies Deadpool's signature colours.

Snacking brand Too Yumm! added to its Bhoot Karare and Karare Munchy Masala range with the bold personas of the Marvel Super Heroes.

boAt has curated an audiowear collection themed after Deadpool and Wolverine. Belkin introduced a portable wireless power bank.

AXOR launched limited-edition helmets showcasing Deadpool and Wolverine designs. Titan joins the buzz with eyewear and fashion accessories through Titan Eye+ and Fastrack respectively.

Wrogn, endorsed by Virat Kohli, channeled Deadpool and Wolverine’s spirit with a collection featuring quotes from the movie and designs. The Souled Store unveiled a range of t-shirts, backpacks, and high-top sneakers. Bonkers Corner, Free Authority, Brand Studio Lifestyle, Myntra, Max Fashion, Pantaloons and WYM launched custom collections, available in their respective retail stores and online platforms. Reliance has launched an extensive lineup through its sub-brands (Yousta, Azorte and Reliance Trends), from t-shirts and jackets to denims.

Alongside merchandise from 7‑Eleven, there is also a collaboration with Adidas set to launch in India in early August.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ will release in India on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.