Disney appoints Morgan Stanley's James Gorman to lead CEO succession planning committee

Delhi: Disney has appointed James Gorman, Morgan Stanley’s executive chairman, to lead its CEO succession planning committee. Gorman, who joined Disney’s board this year, takes over from Bob Chapek, whose tenure was cut short.

Disney has extended Bob Iger’s retirement multiple times, now until 2026, following a proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz, who criticised Disney’s streaming performance and succession strategy.

Gorman will oversee the search for Iger’s replacement, reviewing both internal and external candidates.

Mark Parker, Disney’s Chairman, emphasized that succession planning is a top priority. Mary Barra of General Motors and Calvin McDonald of Lululemon will continue serving on the committee, which has met six times this year.

Gorman will step down as Disney’s executive chairman in December 2024, having previously led Morgan Stanley from 2010 to 2023.