Diljit Dosanjh becomes Levi's brand ambassador

New Delhi: Levi’s has announced its new ambassador, Diljit Dosanjh. Dosanjh has joined Levi’s as the first Punjabi artist.

Drawing inspiration from Dosanjh’s ability to connect across borders and genres, this collaboration highlights the Levi’s brand’s role as a canvas for self-expression, said Levi’s in a statement.

“I’ve always admired Levi’s for the way it blends heritage with modern style," said Diljit Dosanjh. "Denim is more than just clothing to me—it’s a statement. Partnering with Levi’s feels like the perfect fit.”

Amisha Jain, Managing Director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Non-EU, Levi Strauss and Co., added, “Diljit Dosanjh perfectly embodies the progressive spirit of Levi’s. His phenomenal journey perfectly aligns with our brand’s spirit of empowering self-expression through music, fashion, and culture.”

This partnership showcases Levi’s expanding menswear range, including New Loose and Relaxed fits, while reflecting Diljit Dosanjh’s innate sense of style. The partnership aims to build on the success of the Dil-Luminati Tour merchandise.