Digital real estate platform AltDRX onboards Manisheel Gautam as CMO

New Delhi: AltDRX, the digital real estate investment platform, announced the appointment of Manisheel Gautam as Chief Marketing Officer.

Most recently, Gautam co-founded Investorey, an aggregator for alternative and new-age investments, raising $1 million in seed funding.

Gautam, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad, has a wealth of experience from his tenure at Ola, where he played a role in the company's growth from 2014 to 2021.

His experience spans marketing, category management, and international expansion.

Gautam's journey at Ola saw him progress through various positions, including Marketing Manager, Category Manager, Program Manager for International Launch, and Senior Category Manager for Ola Foods.

Manisheel Gautam said, “We are joining a company that is revolutionising how Indians invest in real estate. We will bring our fast-paced problem solving and marry it with the plethora of experience the founders at Alt DRX have in real estate and asset tokenisation.”

Avinash Rao, Founder of AltDRX, added, "The addition of Manisheel to our leadership team marks a new chapter in AltDRX's journey. Gautam’s extensive experience in scaling technology-driven businesses resonates with our vision for revolutionising real estate investing in India. With Manisheel, we're confident in our ability to make real estate investing as accessible and straightforward as everyday transactions for millions of Indians. We are excited about the fresh perspectives and dynamic energy Gautam bring to AltDRX.”

Anand Narayanan KB, Founder of AltDRX, stated, “Manisheel extensive experience in scaling technology-driven businesses aligns perfectly with our vision for AltDRX. Gautam’s proven track record in building and scaling innovative products and marketing strategies will be crucial as we continue to revolutionise the real estate investment landscape in India. We are certain that expertise will be instrumental in driving our mission to transform real estate investing through cutting-edge technology and user-centric design.”