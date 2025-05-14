DigiMaze Founder Vatsal Rajgor launches Moving Bramha

New Delhi: Vatsal Rajgor, founder of the performance marketing agency DigiMaze and AI-driven SaaS platform Strique, has announced the launch of his new venture, Moving Bramha.

Moving Bramha is a full-stack marketing engine tailored for the film and entertainment industry.

"There’s no industry more culturally influential than films, but the way movies are marketed hasn't kept pace with how audiences consume or convert. The gap between creative buzz and business results is vast. While film content creation has evolved, performance marketing is still treated like an afterthought. We want to change that," said Rajgor.

With Moving Bramha, Rajgor aims to bring accountability, automation and agility to the movie marketing ecosystem.

“For us, marketing means sales. Every penny spent should drive measurable outcomes, whether it's ticket sales, OTT streams or pre-bookings. The tools and data exist. What's missing is the mindset,” Rajgor added.

Other services include geo-targeted campaign execution, influencer orchestration and platform-specific UGC rollouts.

“Every reel, every poster, every launch has a job to do and Moving Bramha is built to ensure that job is done with precision and performance,” said Rajgor.

Moving Bramha aims to offer the following features designed for the film lifecycle: