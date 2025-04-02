Digidarts expands into Middle East

New Delhi: Digidarts, a performance marketing agency, is expanding into the Middle East in markets like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Digidarts has experience scaling brands across D2C, fintech, healthcare, and FMCG.

Digidarts has also secured the performance marketing mandate for Careem, the region’s multi-service platform, marking a major milestone in its MENA expansion

The company will utilise AI-powered analytics and precision targeting to drive customer acquisition, engagement, and retention for Careem across the Middle East.

“The Middle East is a dynamic market with immense potential, and we’re excited to help brands scale with performance-driven strategies. At Digidarts, we don’t just run campaigns, we turn ambition into sustainable digital success,” said Siddhartha Vanvani, Founder and CEO, Digidarts.

Digidarts will focus on paid media, performance creatives, full-funnel conversion optimisation, and AI-powered audience segmentation.