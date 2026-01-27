New Delhi: Diageo India has introduced a Fertility Support Leave policy for employees undergoing fertility treatment, effective January 2026. The move applies to full-time employees and also covers those supporting a partner or planning parenthood.

Under the policy, eligible employees can take up to 10 days of paid Fertility Support Leave each year. The leave may be availed flexibly, either in full or half days, and taken consecutively or across multiple instances, allowing employees to manage medical procedures, recovery periods and work responsibilities.

The policy applies to a range of medically assisted fertility procedures. Diageo India said the measure is intended to provide workplace support during what can be physically and emotionally demanding treatment processes.

Shilpa Vaid, Chief Human Resources Officer, Diageo India, said, “As women embark on deeply personal fertility journeys shaped by choice, circumstance and sometimes medical realties, workplaces play an important role in offering understanding, flexibility, and support. Fertility treatments often involve physical, emotional, and time-intensive demands, and thoughtful workplace policies can help reduce stress, stigma, and career trade-offs.”

The Fertility Support Leave policy adds to Diageo India’s existing employee benefits, which include gender-neutral parental leave, pregnancy loss leave, flexible working arrangements and caregiver support measures.