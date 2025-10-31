Diageo India elevates Varun Koorichh to VP Marketing, Portfolio Head – Premium & Luxury

New Delhi: Diageo India has promoted Varun Koorichh to the role of Vice-President Marketing—Portfolio Head of Premium and Luxury.

He joined the organisation in 2023 as the Vice-President, Marketing, Category Head of IMFL Brands.

Prior to that, he had a 15-year association with PepsiCo in India, Ireland and the United States, across various roles.

During his time at PepsiCo, Koorichh was the Marketing Director- Food Service (Global Customers) for more than one and a half years in Dallas, United States; Marketing Director- Global Flavors for nearly three years in Dublin, Ireland; Senior Manager- Global flavours for more than a year in New York, USA; and Senior brand manager- Global Mountain Dew and Energy Drinks for nearlya year in New York, among others.

Updating the development on LinkedIn, he wrote, “Raising the bar: from India’s icons to Global Luxuries. A terrific journey working on McDowell’s, Royal Challenge, Signature, and Antiquity—brands that touched millions and celebrated everyday India. Grateful to the super talented teams who made it unforgettable.”

He added, “Now stepping into the world of Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, The Singleton, Smirnoff, Black & White, and Black Dog—a new canvas of aspiration, craftsmanship, and elevated experiences.”

Earlier, he also worked with PepsiCo India as a Senior Manager of Brand Marketing for Mountain Dew, from August 2014 to August 2016; as General Manager for IPL and Music platforms for over two years; as Territory Development Manager for two and a half years; and in management for a year, starting in July 2008.

Previously, he was also associated with Perfect Relations for over two years as an Associate Image Manager.