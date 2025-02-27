0

Diageo appoints Hina Nagarajan as President for the Africa market

This marks a return to the African market for Nagarajan, who previously served as Managing Director of Africa Emerging Markets for Diageo

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Hina Nagarajan
New Delhi: Hina Nagarajan, who recently transitioned from her role as MD and CEO of Diageo India to a position on Diageo's Global Executive Committee, has been appointed President of Diageo Africa. 

Nagarajan will assume her new role on April 1, 2025. This marks a return to the African market for Nagarajan, who previously served as Managing Director of Africa Emerging Markets for Diageo. 

Before joining Diageo, Nagarajan held the position of Senior Vice-President, Regional Director North Asia at Reckitt.

Nagarajan's successor at Diageo India is Praveen Someshwar, former MD and CEO of HT Media. 

 

