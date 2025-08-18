DEPT® appoints Rohit Shukla and Nitin Kediyal to lead data and commerce practices in India

New Delhi: Global technology and marketing services company DEPT® has appointed Rohit Shukla as Head of Data Practice and Nitin Kediyal as Head of Commerce Practice for its India operations.

The appointments are intended to strengthen the company’s Adobe-related services in the region. Shukla, who has experience in Adobe Experience Platform and data transformation, will lead the data practice. Kediyal, with over 16 years in Adobe Commerce and composable architectures, will head the commerce practice and oversee engineering and performance for digital commerce programmes.

“Rohit and Nitin bring a unique blend of technical prowess and strategic vision,” said Himanshu Mody, Head of India, DEPT®. “Their leadership enhances our role as innovation partners, not just implementers, for our clients.”

DEPT® employs more than 450 people across Mumbai and Bengaluru. Its client portfolio in India includes HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, Tata AIA, India First Life Insurance, Generali Central and Vijay Sales, spanning financial services, retail and manufacturing sectors.