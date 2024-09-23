dentsu X India bags integrated media mandate of Vi-John

Delhi: Vi-John Healthcare India – a manufacturer of personal care, healthcare products and cosmetics, has awarded the integrated media mandate of the Shaving Category to dentsu X. The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from dentsu X's Gurugram office.
The agency’s team will spearhead media planning and execution across TV, Print, Radio, Cinema, OOH, and Digital channels for the brand’s shaving category products.
Commenting on the partnership, Jose Leon, CEO, dentsu X India, said, “We at dentsu X are thrilled to add Vi-John – a reputed CPG brand, to our clientele. By combining creativity, technology, and strategy, this partnership is set to deliver impactful and transformative brand experiences for Vi-John. We are dedicated to innovating and redefining these experiences, pushing boundaries to drive remarkable growth and influence.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu, added, “We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Vi-John, a brand that holds a deep-rooted legacy in the Indian market. At dentsu X, we pride ourselves on creating transformative experiences. This collaboration presents opportunities for us to craft innovative strategies that align closely with their distinctive vision. By combining our expertise with their dynamic spirit, we are confident in creating something truly exceptional.”
Ashutosh Chaudharie, General Manager Marketing, VI John, commented, “We are happy to partner with dentsu X on our Shaving Category. The company is at an important juncture in its six decades of market leadership and we wanted strategic partnerships with a media partner that has both - experience in handling large-scale FMCG brands along with the expertise of giving customized media solutions that are market-specific. denstu X was a clear choice and we are excited to work with them to meet our business objectives.”