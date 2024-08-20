Dentsu BX expands to India helmed by Narayan Devanathan

Delhi: dentsu has announced the launch of its Business Transformation Practice, Dentsu BX, in India. Narayan Devanathan will lead the new practice, adding to his existing role as President and Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia. He will continue to report to Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, while also reporting to Chris Bower, Managing Director, Business Transformation Consulting, APAC, dentsu, and Yuichi Toyoda, Global Practice President - Business Transformation (BX).

In his expanded mandate, Devanathan will collaborate with businesses to co-create transformation strategies that accelerate sustainable business growth.

Commenting on the expansion, Razdan said, “Dentsu’s relentless commitment is on delivering exceptional client- outcomes. As we have evolved to become more client-centric across all practices, the expansion of Dentsu BX into India represents a natural progression. I am confident that Narayan is the perfect leader for this initiative. His extensive expertise and proven track record make him ideally suited to lead this strategic and industry-leading offering. In addition to his existing remit, Narayan will harness our key expertise to craft innovative and transformative solutions that drive significant business impact for brands. With his elite ‘special ops’ team for Dentsu BX, Narayan will leverage the full strength of dentsu to deliver innovative, outcome-driven solutions for our clients.”

Devanathan added, “I am excited to lead the Dentsu BX practice in India. We have already launched the practice in stealth mode and engaged with multiple businesses on various projects. Clients already get ‘efficiencies and best practices’ with your garden-variety consulting firms and that’s now what Dentsu BX is about. Our goal is to create Next Practices for them via distinctive solutions built on three cornerstones: creativity, our ability to move people and activate and execute outcomes that benefit customers, society, and business. Our solutions span growth hacking, sustainability acceleration, innovation, and incubation – in short, all the ingredients businesses need to create a better, more sustainable future for themselves, their customers, and society. That’s the essence not just of Dentsu BX but of dentsu itself, and we will harness all the extraordinary talent and expertise of dentsu South Asia to deliver it.”