Delhi Premier League T20 onboards Adani Group as title sponsor

New Delhi: The Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 has announced that Adani Group has come on board as the title sponsor for the inaugural season of the T20 cricket league.
Rohan Jaitley, President of the DDCA, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome the Adani Group as the title sponsor of the Delhi Premier League. Their support is a testament to the league’s potential and our shared commitment to fostering the growth of cricket in Delhi. With the Adani Group’s involvement, we are confident that the DPL will set new benchmarks in sports excellence and fan engagement.”
A spokesperson for Adani Group also commented on the collaboration, saying, “We are proud to associate with the Delhi Premier League T20 as its title sponsor. Cricket is a unifying force in our country, and through our partnership with the DPL T20, we aim to support the development of cricketing talent and contribute to the growth of the sport in Delhi. The Adani Group is committed to nurturing excellence and creating impactful opportunities, and we see the DPL T20 as a perfect platform to achieve these goals.”
As title sponsor, the Adani Group will play a role in shaping the league’s identity, with the DPL T20 set to be officially branded as the “Adani Delhi Premier League T20.”
The DPL T20, scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8, 2024, will feature six men’s teams and four women’s teams, competing in a total of 40 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The opening match of the DPL T20 will take place between Purani Dilli-6 and South Delhi Superstarz at 8:30pm IST on August 17.
All Delhi Premier League matches will be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecasted on Sports18– 2.