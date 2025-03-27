Delhi High Court to hear trademark plea by Elon Musk’s Tesla against Tesla Power

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear a trademark infringement plea filed by Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle giant owned by billionaire Elon Musk, against an Indian company accused of unlawfully using the "Tesla" name.

Tesla Inc. has alleged that the Indian firm, identified as Tesla Power India, a Gurugram-based company specialising in battery manufacturing, has been using the "Tesla" trademark without authorisation.

According to court filings, Musk’s company claims that the Indian entity’s use of the name creates confusion among consumers and dilutes the brand equity Tesla has built over the years as a leader in sustainable energy and automotive innovation.

The dispute reportedly began when Tesla Inc. noticed the Indian company marketing products under the "Tesla" banner, including batteries and power-related equipment, which overlap with Tesla’s own energy division, Tesla Energy. The US-based company, known for its electric cars like the Model S and Model 3, as well as its solar and battery storage solutions, argues that the unauthorised use infringes on its trademark rights, registered globally, including in India.

Tesla Power India, however, has maintained that it has been operating under the "Tesla" name since its incorporation in 2018 and that its business focus—primarily lead-acid batteries—does not directly compete with Tesla Inc.’s high-tech electric vehicle and renewable energy offerings. The Indian firm is expected to argue that its use of the name predates Tesla Inc.’s formal entry into the Indian market, which has been in discussion but not fully realised.

The case comes at a time when Elon Musk has expressed interest in expanding Tesla’s footprint in India, including plans for a potential manufacturing plant. In 2023, Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss investment opportunities, signaling Tesla’s intent to tap into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Legal experts suggest that securing its trademark in India is a critical step for Tesla as it prepares to establish a stronger presence in the region.

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a preliminary hearing for next week, where both parties will present their initial arguments. Tesla Inc. is seeking an injunction to prevent Tesla Power India from using the name, along with damages for alleged trademark violation.