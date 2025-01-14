Delhi High Court rejects Gensol's bid to restrain Mahindra from selling ‘eZEO’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court refused to grant an interim order prohibiting Mahindra Last Mile Mobility from selling its recently announced Electric Vehicle (EV) 'eZEO' at the request of Gensol EV.

Gensol Electric Vehicles had filed a lawsuit against Mahindra, claiming that Mahindra's use of the name "eZEO" could confuse the public. Gensol asserts that it owns the trademark "eZio." However, Gensol's motion was denied by Justice Amit Bansal on January 13, 2025.

The court pointed out that Gensol's EV was still in the development stage, but Mahindra had already introduced its electric commercial vehicle.

According to Justice Bansal, "The balance of convenience is in favour of the defendant, as it has already launched its product, whereas the plaintiff is yet to launch its product in the market."

Gensol Electric Vehicles was founded in 2022 and has been working on an EV for city transportation. The business completed the design of its electric vehicle, called "EZIO," in September 2022. In June 2023, it applied for trademark registration, which was approved in May 2024.

In contrast, Mahindra maintained that it had created the "eZEO" brand following a thorough trademark and market analysis to make sure there were no conflicts within the electric vehicle industry.

On World Electric Vehicle Day in September 2024, Mahindra debuted its electric car under the "eZEO" and "ZEO" trademarks. Mahindra asserts that it is the original user of the "eZEO" mark, pointing out that Gensol has been using the mark since September 9, 2024, but Mahindra only made it public on September 25, 2024, the day before the complaint was filed.