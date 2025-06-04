Delhi High Court grants interim relief to Mokobara in trademark infringement case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to Mokobara, the luggage brand, in a trademark infringement lawsuit, restraining certain individuals from producing and selling products that mimic Mokobara’s designs.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Amit Bansal, marks a significant step in protecting the intellectual property of the Bengaluru-based company, known for its functional travel gear.

Mokobara Lifestyle had filed a suit against defendants, including Fazal Mohamed Yakub Patka and others, alleging that they were manufacturing and selling suitcases that were “deceptively similar” to Mokobara’s registered device mark and trade dress.

The court found that the defendants’ products, including their logo and overall design, were “virtually identical” to Mokobara’s, infringing on the company’s trademark rights and potentially misleading consumers.

In its May 30 order, the court noted, “The use of the [defendants’] Device is confusingly similar to the Registered Device of the Plaintiff (Mokobara products) and amounts to infringement of the Plaintiff’s rights.

Also, the Impugned Trade Dress is virtually identical to that of the Plaintiff’s Trade Dress and therefore violates the Plaintiff’s common law rights in the same.” The court further observed that the defendants appeared to be capitalising on Mokobara’s reputation to pass off their goods as those of the plaintiff.

The ex-parte ad interim order, issued without hearing the defendants due to their absence despite prior notice, prohibits them from using any logo or trade dress that is deceptively or confusingly similar to Mokobara’s until the next hearing on October 10, 2025.

The court also directed the defendants to file a written statement within 30 days, accompanied by an affidavit of admission or denial of Mokobara’s documents, failing which their statement will not be recorded.

Mokobara, founded in 2020 by Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal, has rapidly gained traction in India’s competitive luggage market, offering premium products like suitcases, backpacks, and travel accessories. The brand, which reported a revenue of Rs 100 crore in FY24, has positioned itself as a travel lifestyle company, collaborating with renowned designers like London-based Morrama to create aesthetically appealing and functional products.

Advocates Prashant Gupta, Aadhar Nautiyal, and Karan Singh represented Mokobara in the case.