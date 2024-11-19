Delhi High Court grants ex parte injunction to Britannia against Desi Bites snack

New Delhi: In a recent development in the legal battle over trademark rights, the Delhi High Court has issued an ex parte injunction in favour of Britannia Industries. The court's decision came in response to a trademark infringement case filed against Desi Bites Snack, a local snack manufacturer.

The injunction prohibits Desi Bites Snack from using any trademark, packaging, or branding that closely resembles or could be confused with Britannia's established trademarks.

The court also ordered the removal of infringing products from e-commerce platforms and clarified that Desi Bites could continue selling their products, as long as they do not use the 'GOOD DAY' trademark.

Britannia Industries argued that Desi Bites Snack's branding was deceptively similar to their own, potentially misleading consumers. The court found sufficient grounds to believe that without an injunction, Britannia could face irreparable harm to its brand identity and market reputation.

Desi Bites Snack has yet to comment on the ruling or their next steps following this injunction.

The case will continue, with Desi Bites Snack given the opportunity to present their defence at a future court date. Legal experts suggest that such disputes often lead to settlements or further litigation, depending on the evidence presented by both parties.