New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted ex parte interim relief to logistics company Delhivery, restraining unauthorised use of its registered trademarks and copyrighted material in a case involving alleged impersonation and fraud, according to Bar and Bench.

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the interim injunction after Delhivery approached the court alleging that certain individuals were falsely presenting themselves as its representatives to extract money from unsuspecting customers by offering fake franchise and delivery services.

The court observed, on a prima facie assessment, that the marks used by the defendants were identical or deceptively similar to Delhivery’s registered trademarks. It noted that the conduct appeared intended to capitalise on the company’s established goodwill and reputation.

The judge also took note of the fact that Delhivery and the defendants operated within the same consumer base and trade channels, increasing the likelihood of confusion among customers if protective relief was not granted at this stage.

As part of the interim order, the court restrained the defendants from using Delhivery’s trademarks in any form, including emails, domain names, letterheads, franchise communications or agreements.

Delhivery further informed the court that deceptive domain names such as “delhiverydistibutars.com” and “delhiverypartner.com” were being used. The court directed the relevant domain name registrars to suspend and lock such domains.

In addition, telecom service providers were instructed to disclose identifying details of the defendants, including names, email addresses and residential information. Banks holding the defendants’ accounts were also directed to share KYC details and block or suspend the accounts in question. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on March 19.