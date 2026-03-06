New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to block several websites linked to gaming applications accused of copying the branding and interface of Dream11, according to news reports.

In an interim order dated February 24, the court restrained operators of apps identified as “Come” and “Come Sports” from using Dream11’s trademarks or running services that appear associated with the fantasy sports platform. The order followed a petition filed by Sporta Technologies, the parent company of Dream11, which alleged that unidentified operators were running real-money gaming applications under names such as “Come x Dream11”, “Come”, and “Come Sports”.

According to news reports, the company argued that these apps replicated several elements of Dream11’s branding, design language and user interface. The platforms were allegedly promoted through social media channels including Facebook and Instagram and distributed via APK download links hosted across multiple websites.

The court observed that the operators appeared to be presenting their services as connected with Dream11, which could potentially mislead users into believing the apps were official or endorsed by the company. Justice Jyoti Singh reportedly noted that the plaintiff had established a prima facie case of trademark and copyright infringement and that continued operation of the services could lead to irreparable harm.

The court directed the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to instruct internet service providers to block access to 21 domains allegedly linked to the apps, including comesports.in, comeapk.in and dream11come.com. According to news reports, the operators have also been restrained from using Dream11’s trademarks in domain names, mobile applications, advertising or promotional material until the next hearing scheduled in April.

The order comes as Dream11’s parent company Dream Sports faces financial pressure. According to its filings, the company reported a net loss of Rs 478.9 crore in FY25 compared with a profit of Rs 1,295.3 crore in the previous year, largely due to exceptional expenses linked to its reverse-flip to India.

During the same period, Dream Sports’ operating revenue declined 14.8 per cent to Rs 6,759.3 crore from Rs 7,933.8 crore a year earlier, while total expenses rose 8.5% to Rs 7,122.6 crore.

The wider online gaming sector in India is also undergoing regulatory changes following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which has restricted real-money gaming operations in the country. According to news reports, several companies in the sector have shut down or restructured their business models as a result.