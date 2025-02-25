Delhi HC cracks down on rogue websites infringing Baazi Group’s trademarks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued an ex-parte ad interim injunction targeting unidentified rogue websites accused of infringing the trademarks of Moonshine Technology, the parent company of the Baazi Group, an online gaming company.

The court’s order, issued earlier this month, aims to halt the unauthorised use of Baazi’s branding by gambling platforms operating under deceptive domain names such as “baaziadda,” “baazi247,” “baazi365,” and “lotusbaazi.”

The Baazi Group, known for its gaming services like PokerBaazi and Baazi Games, approached the court claiming that these rogue websites were not only cybersquatting but also employing sophisticated SEO tactics to redirect Indian users to illegal gambling and casino services.

Moonshine Technology argued that it has been using the “Baazi” trademark since 2014, building substantial goodwill and recognition among gamers and the public. The company holds registered trademarks including “BAAZI,” “BAAZI GAMES,” “BAAZI MOBILE GAMING,” and “POKERBAAZI,” which it says are being blatantly misused.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, presiding over the case, found a prima facie case of trademark infringement and unfair business practices. The rogue websites, according to the court, were designed to deceive users into believing they were affiliated with Baazi, thereby damaging the company’s reputation and exploiting its established brand. The plaintiff also highlighted that domain registrars like GoDaddy were facilitating the sale of infringing domain names, further compounding the issue.

The court restrained the operators of these websites from accessing, using, modifying, or transferring the infringing domains. Additionally, it directed domain name registrars, including GoDaddy and Namecheap, to suspend access to the offending domains and disclose registrant details to Baazi Group within one week.

The ruling also aligns with broader regulatory efforts, citing advisories from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Central Consumer Protection Authority, which prohibit the promotion of online gambling and betting platforms in India.

Baazi Group’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate Raj Shekhar Rao, emphasised the broader implications of the case. “These rogue operators have no physical presence in India but are targeting Indian users with illegal services, undermining both our client’s rights and national laws,” a statement from the team noted. The court acknowledged the potential for “irreparable harm” to Baazi’s brand and the public interest, given the deceptive nature of the infringing sites.

The case, titled Moonshine Technology Private Limited vs. Ashok Kumar & Ors, is scheduled for its next hearing on July 28, 2025.