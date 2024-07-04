Del Monte Foods appoints Abhinav Kapoor as CEO

New Delhi: Del Monte Foods announced the appointment of Abhinav Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

Welcoming his appointment, Harjeet Kohli, Joint Managing Director, Bharti Enterprises, said, “On behalf of the entire board of Del Monte Foods, I welcome Abhinav to the organization. We are confident that he will successfully scale up operations platform in India, both in the B2B and B2C space building on the strong organic growth across categories and will bring about transformational initiatives towards allied product portfolios. His extensive experience in sales and distribution in the FMCG/Consumer Businesses sector makes him a valuable asset as we continue to deliver sustainable growth and profitability.”

In his role as CEO, he will focus on elevating the Del Monte brand by consolidating the product portfolio while streamlining the distribution network to ensure seamless delivery of superior quality products to the customers.

Previously, he served as Vice-President of Sales at VIP Industries, where he was responsible for P&L Management, Multiple Channels, and Sales IT. Prior to his tenure at VIP Industries, Kumar was the Business Head of the Foods and Snacks Division at Cavinkare. His career also includes positions at Britannia Industries, Mondelez, and Marico.