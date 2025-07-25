Deepali Naair joins Biocon Biologics as Global Head of Brand and Corporate Communications

New Delhi: Biocon Biologics has appointed Deepali Naair as Global Head, Brand and Corporate Communications, with immediate effect.

She will be based in Bengaluru and report to Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics. Naair will also be part of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

Seema Ahuja, who was heading communications for emerging markets and corporate brand, is set to retire and will take up a non-business-facing role in the Biocon Chairperson’s office, working on special projects.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing global brand and corporate communications, including brand positioning, digital presence, media relations, financial and regulatory communication, as well as employer branding.

Naair brings over 30 years of experience across India, ASEAN, and Australia. Prior to joining Biocon Biologics, she served as Group Chief Marketing Officer at CK Birla Group, where she worked on brand launches, corporate identity, and marketing-led transformation initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said, “Branding and communications play a pivotal role in shaping stakeholder perception, building trust, and translating corporate intent into meaningful narratives. As Biocon Biologics accelerates its journey to become a leading global biosimilars company, I am delighted to welcome Deepali and look forward to her leadership and expertise in shaping our global brand and communications strategy.”