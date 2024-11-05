Deepak Lamba joins Fashion Entrepreneur Fund as CEO

New Delhi: The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) announced the appointment of Deepak Lamba as its new Chief Executive Officer.

In his role at FEF, Lamba aims to foster collaboration and mentorship opportunities, empowering entrepreneurs to thrive in the dynamic fashion and lifestyle sectors.

In a press statement, FEF said, “As a venture studio, FEF is committed to supporting individuals in these industries through a unique business model that combines funding with strategic mentorship, acting as a catalyst for emerging talent.”

Most recently, Lamba served as the Founder and CEO of Times Strategic Solutions and CEO of World Wide Media – the lifestyle and entertainment arm of the Times of India Group.

He is also the founder and CEO of Times Pro – the education business unit of the Times of India Group.

His leadership experience also includes roles as Business Head of Bloomberg UTV, as well as significant contributions at Viacom18.

As a venture studio valued at Rs 540 crore, FEF is not only dedicated to funding but also to mentoring emerging talent through its unique model, which fosters growth and opportunity for fashion entrepreneurs. This includes a notable collaboration with Dharmatic to launch an annual web series, further strengthening FEF’s presence in the industry,” it added.

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund boasts of an investor pool comprising the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ravi Jaipuria, Karan Johar, Naveen Jindal, Vinod Dugar, and other business and entertainment personalities.

The company aims to achieve unicorn status by 2028 through strategic partnerships and investments.

Lamba said, “I believe that powerful, meaningful experiences can shape industries and inspire individuals. By joining a progressive platform as FEF, I aim to build communities and platforms that offer unparalleled value, both in terms of business and personal growth.”

FEF’s chairman Vagish Pathak and founder Sanjay Nigam stated, “With Deepak at the helm of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, we are poised to ignite innovation and drive sustainable growth in the industry, empowering visionary entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into reality.”