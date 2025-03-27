DeBeers Group blends emotional storytelling with product innovation

Mumbai: De Beers Group aims to propel diamond gifting by tapping into a new cultural insight—the second ear piercing—as a meaningful milestone in a young girl’s journey.

To promote the initiative, the brand has launched the ‘Love, From Dad’ collection by blending emotional storytelling with product innovation.

The collection is aimed at creating a new diamond gifting occasion. As part of the Second Ear Piercing Ritual initiative, the collection positions diamond studs as more than just jewellery; they symbolise self-expression, independence, and personal growth. Unlike a first piercing, which is often a parental decision, the second ear piercing is a conscious choice—a young girl’s first step in shaping her identity on her own terms.

To bring the collection to life, De Beers has unveiled a campaign crafted by 82.5 Communications.

The campaign brings this emotional moment to life, highlighting a father’s role in witnessing his daughter’s transformation. For him, her independence isn’t just important—it’s everything. Watching her grow into a confident, self-assured individual is a source of immense pride, and what better way to honor this transition than with a diamond—rare, enduring, and unbreakable, just like their bond.

“This campaign not only enhances the desirability of natural diamonds but also makes them more accessible, with a variety of designs at different price points, starting at Rs 5,000. It is a brand-led initiative that all retailers can leverage,” said Toranj Mehta, Vice-President of Marketing, De Beers.

Toranj Mehta

Launched on March 27, 2025, the ‘Love, From Dad’ campaign is a 360-degree multi-lingual initiative designed to maximise consumer engagement across TV, print, radio, digital, social media, OOH, and experiential activations. The campaign will run through the festive season, aligning with a time when gifting and family connections take centre stage.

With the rise of lab-grown diamonds and other alternatives, De Beers aims to reinforce the enduring preference for natural diamonds. Speaking exclusively to BestMediaInfo.com, Mehta emphasised, “Consumer preference has not shifted. The majority still prefer natural diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds have demand, but substitutes have always existed—like moissanite or cubic zirconia. Natural diamonds remain unmatched in their rarity and emotional value.”

She added, “A natural diamond speaks to you. Its beauty is irreplaceable—something lab-grown products cannot replicate.”

Mehta insisted that while real diamonds may now be more affordable, one cannot equate them with the sentiment they carry. “There are many factors that make natural diamonds special. One is their extreme rarity. When you look at a diamond or a piece of diamond jewellery, it speaks to you. Its beauty is irreplaceable—something lab-grown products cannot replicate.”

Jewellery has become a prominent category in the e-commerce market, and De Beers is tapping into this space with its Second Ear Piercing Ritual campaign. The luxury diamond brand is ready to cater to younger consumers. “Knowing Gen Z, while the father may be gifting the diamonds, the teenager will have a clear opinion on the design or product she wants. This campaign caters to that. The second piercing products start at Rs 5,000 and go up from there,” explained Mehta.

For over a century, diamond mining and exploration have been relentless—both on land and in deep seas—possibly causing irreparable damage to the planet. As a steward of the diamond industry, Mehta asserts that De Beers has taken responsibility for the ecosystems it affects. “We have clear climate change goals, along with diversity, equality, and inclusion commitments, as well as a carbon footprint reduction plan. For every hectare we mine, we conserve five hectares.”

She further emphasised De Beers’ long-term commitment: “We recognise that diamonds are finite, but the communities built around them must endure far beyond the last diamond found. Our goal is to ensure a lasting positive impact even after mining ends.”

De Beers Group has launched a dedicated website for India, www.adiamondisforever.in—a one-stop resource offering:

Information on natural diamonds—their authenticity, rarity, and timeless value



A curated catalogue of diamond stud earrings for second piercings



A store locator to help consumers find their nearest participating retailers



To expand diamond market penetration, De Beers Group has joined forces with the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council to launch the ‘Indian Natural Diamond Retailer Alliance (INDRA)’ earlier this year. This initiative allows retailers and jewellery manufacturers to register through a dedicated online platform.

As part of the initiative, De Beers will equip retailers with ‘AI-driven promotional content’ tailored for diamond marketing, ensuring they meet evolving customer expectations. The program is exclusively designed for jewellers and manufacturers working with natural diamonds.