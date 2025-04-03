DDB Tribal onboards Ashna Nandrajog as SVP - Business, Mohini Varma as EVP - Planning

New Delhi: DDB Mudra Group has announced two appointments with Ashna Nandrajog joining as Senior Vice President - Business, and Mohini Varma stepping in as Executive Vice-President - Planning.

Nandrajog has 20 years of experience working with brands like Bata, Ford, and Maruti Suzuki at agencies including Contract, FCB Ulka, Ogilvy, and Publicis Capital.

Varma, a strategist and former NDTV correspondent, has worked on brand narratives for companies like Netflix, Google, and PepsiCo at agencies such as Toaster, FCB, and JWT.

Ashutosh Sawhney

"We're scaling new heights, pushing boundaries, and hungrier than ever," said Ashutosh Sawhney, President, DDB Tribal. "The industry thrives on exceptional talent, and in Nandrajog and Varma, we've found the perfect blend of fire and maturity to capitalise on the immense opportunities before us, delivering outstanding work for our clients and building formidable teams."

Nandrajog commented, "In an era of rapid digital transformation, DDB Mudra Group stands out for its integrated approach. I'm thrilled to join a company that champions brand building through impactful creativity and delivers holistic solutions across its diverse businesses. I'm eager to contribute to DDB's continued growth and success."

Varma added, "At DDB, we believe in emotionally resonant creativity, rooted in deep human insights, that transform brands, markets, and culture. In a world where attention is a premium, genuine insights are paramount. I'm excited to co-author the next chapter of growth for our dynamic brands."