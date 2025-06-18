David Beckham launches honey-based snack brand BEEUP

New Delhi: David Beckham has ventured into the food business with the launch of BEEUP, a honey-based fruit snack brand developed during the pandemic alongside his sons. The former footballer’s latest project blends personal experience with an interest in creating healthier food options for families.

The product, now available at Target stores across the US and online, consists of bite-sized fruit gummies combining honey and natural fruit flavours. According to the company, the snacks are non-GMO, free from synthetic dyes, and contain vitamins A, C and E.

Beckham, who took up beekeeping during the 2020 lockdown, built his first hive at his family home in the Cotswolds. Reflecting on the experience in an Instagram post, he shared photos and clips of his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz helping with the process, from assembling the hive to jarring honey. “How we can create something that’s good for our kids and our families?” he says in the video.

BEEUP was co-founded with Shaun Neff, the entrepreneur behind consumer brands including SUN BUM and Moon Oral Care. Beckham described honey as a “natural energy source” in his diet, stating in a press release that the “nutrient-dense powerhouse ingredient offers a naturally sweet upgrade from refined sugars and delivers real energy for real life.”

The snacks are launching in three flavours, Very Berry, Tropical Mix and Sour Watermelon with a 10-pack priced at $5.99 online.