Danube Properties signs Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador

New Delhi: Danube Properties, the real estate developer in Dubai, has officially welcomed Bollywood’s young superstar Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador for the next two years.

At a grand event held in Mumbai, hosted by Maniesh Paul, Danube Properties unveiled its new tagline, "Danube Hai Na," symbolising the brand’s commitment to offering comprehensive solutions to homeowners.

The company is known for its innovative 1% payment plan, fully furnished apartments, and projects featuring 40+ amenities

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said,"Kartik Aaryan epitomizes determination and excellence, qualities that resonate deeply with Danube Properties. His widespread appeal and success story make him an ideal representative for our brand. Together, we aim to inspire dreams of homeownership while upholding our legacy of trust and value."

Kartik Aaryan, sharing his enthusiasm, said, "I am delighted to be associated with Danube Properties, a brand that redefines affordable luxury and innovation. Their reputation for delivering world-class homes aligns with my belief in authenticity and excellence. I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with them."