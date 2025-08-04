Danone India names Priyanka Verma as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Danone India has named Priyanka Verma as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Verma took charge in July 2025, following over 16 years at Hindustan Unilever (HUL), where she held a range of roles in brand building, customer marketing and portfolio management.

An alumna of Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, with an MBA in Marketing, and a graduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Verma began her career with HUL in 2009 as a Business Leadership Trainee.

Over the years, she held various marketing and sales roles across regions and categories. Most recently, she was the Head of Functional Nutrition Portfolio at HUL, where she oversaw brands such as Horlicks, Boost and Horlicks PLUS.

Before this, she led the Horlicks High Science Portfolio and medical marketing, a role she held for more than four years. Her previous responsibilities also included leading marketing for brands like Kwality Wall’s and Knorr, along with customer marketing for HUL’s Foods and Refreshments division.

In her new role at Danone India, she will be responsible for brand strategy, innovation and digital transformation. The company stated that she would contribute to its broader mission of "bringing health through food to as many people as possible."