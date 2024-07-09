DangleAds Technologies inaugurates new office in Dubai

Delhi: DangleAds Technologies has announced the inauguration of its newest office in the heart of Dubai.

Pulkit Narayan, CEO and Founder of DangleAds Technologies, said, “The expansion in the Middle East region has been on DangleAds’ radar for a long time. After the success of our previous launches in Amsterdam & Germany, we’re readily looking forward to stepping in the UAE market. With the region’s diverse potential, it serves as the perfect destination to upscale our presence and fulfill the market’s demand. In unison with the launch, our aim was also to expand our GCC team and meet the evolving needs of our international clients.”

He also added, “With a strong grasp on innovation and technology, our current focus lies on scaling our services worldwide, leveraging our unique offerings in Programmatic, Technology and Performance.”