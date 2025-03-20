DailyObjects onboards Prasad Rane as Chief Growth Officer - Offline Expansion

New Delhi: DailyObjects, a D2C lifestyle and tech accessories brand, has announced the appointment of Prasad Rane as Chief Growth Officer - Offline Expansion.

Rane has 20+ years of experience in retail, marketing, and brand development. He will drive the brand's offline expansion, lead trade retail strategies, and build partnerships to scale business operations.

Rane has worked on building communities, curating brand experiences, and driving consumption in public and retail spaces.

Before joining DailyObjects, he served as Chief Executive Officer, Spaces Retailho (ICS Group), Chief Marketing Officer, PPZ (ICS Group), and Vice-President of Marketing, Phoenix Mills, Mumbai.

Rane said, "DailyObjects' stellar growth in such a short span is a testament to its unparalleled offerings. Throughout my experience in shaping unique customer experiences across retail and public spaces, I have believed in creating stories that captivate and connect. I'm eager to contribute to the continued growth of this brand, and look forward to leading its expansion into offline retail and creating memorable experiences for consumers."

Pankaj Garg, CEO and Co-Founder, DailyObjects, said, "Rane has a unique blend of expertise in retail and brand strategy, and this comes at a pivotal time for DailyObjects - as we strengthen our offline footprint and build new collaborations. His visionary leadership will play a key role in driving our next phase of growth, ensuring we continue to deliver innovative and meaningful experiences for our customers."