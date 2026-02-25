New Delhi: DailyObjects has appointed Pooja Popli as Lead, PR and Corporate Communications. The company said she will be responsible for overseeing strategic communications and corporate positioning.

Popli joins DailyObjects from V360 Group, where she led public relations mandates for global and domestic brands including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Pernod Ricard India, Kia India, and luxury watchmakers Rado and Omega. She also managed communications for the 71st Miss World 2023 India and other international cultural events.

With more than a decade of experience in public relations, media relations and corporate communications, Popli has previously held leadership roles at Kindlewood Communications, where she worked on new business development and influencer outreach. Her earlier experience includes roles across integrated communications and brand strategy.