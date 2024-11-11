Daewoo India appoints CM Singh as Joint MD

New Delhi: Daewoo India has appointed CM Singh as its Joint Managing Director, as the company prepares to foray into the consumer durables segment.

With over 30 years of experience in the electronics industry, Singh has held leadership roles throughout his career, including positions such as Business Group Head for Home Entertainment at LG, COO at Videocon, CEO of TCL India, and CEO of Sukam.

“I am thrilled to welcome C.M. Singh, not only as a seasoned industry professional but also as a longtime friend and colleague,” said HS Bhatia, Managing Director of Daewoo India. “Singh’s expertise in strategic vision, market expansion, and operational excellence will be instrumental in enhancing our electronics business as we enter the consumer durables sector. His knack for identifying market trends and his experience with international markets will further strengthen DAEWOO's presence across India, especially as we expand into Tier II and Tier III markets.”

Singh said, “Daewoo is renowned for its globally accepted, cutting-edge technologies and robust business practices. I am excited to contribute to the company’s journey of growth and to help solidify DAEWOO as a leading name in consumer durables in India. With our expansion into untapped markets and our commitment to innovation, I am confident we’ll deliver a new level of excellence to Indian consumers.”