New Delhi: DAC Developers has appointed composer AR Rahman as its brand ambassador, marking a new association for the Chennai-based real estate company. The announcement was made on January 28, 2026 and coincided with the launch of around 1,000 new homes across five locations in the city.

The new residential projects are spread across Kattupakkam in Porur, Sunguvarchatram on the Chennai–Bangalore Highway, Kumananchavadi near Porur Ramachandra, and Sholinganallur and Siruseri along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). Rahman was present at the launch event, which was held in Chennai.

Commenting on the association, S. Sathish Kumar, Managing Director, DAC Developers, said, “We are truly delighted and honoured to welcome AR Rahman as part of the DAC family, where we don’t just build structures, but create spaces that inspire life. Celebrated globally for his creativity, precision, and excellence, he embodies the values we stand for - innovation, integrity, and timeless appeal. His journey of global recognition rooted in Indian values closely aligns with our commitment to delivering world-class developments with enduring value.”

Rahman also shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, “The home is where all our dreams are born and live. I’m very happy to begin a beautiful new partnership with DAC Developers, one of South India’s most-promising real estate brands. Like how we create music from the heart, in DAC, I have found a team that creates beautiful homes, with love. I trust DAC Developers to build homes that are filled with harmony and happiness.”

According to the company, Rahman will feature in its upcoming campaigns across digital, print, outdoor and television platforms. The collaboration forms part of DAC Developers’ broader branding and marketing efforts as it expands its residential footprint in Chennai.